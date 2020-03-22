Rayagada: Rayagada police Saturday arrested a teacher for spreading rumours pertaining to coronavirus outbreak in the district on social media.

The accused has been identified as Vinapalli Srinivas Rao. He was arrested under the direction of Rayagada SP Saravana Vivek M.

According to a source, the teacher had allegedly posted about a person being infected with coronavirus at JKpur village on social media. The report turned out to be fake during verification following which action was initiated against the teacher.

The accused teacher has been forwarded to court, SP Vivek said in a press conference.

Earlier, Rayagada police arrested a person March 13 for spreading rumours about the disease on social media.

It may be mentioned here that the state government has prepared and issued ‘Odisha COVID-19 guidelines’ on basis of sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 which makes the act of spreading rumours a punishable offence under the law, SP Vivek added.

