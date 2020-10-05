Rayagada: In a major case of ATM card fraud, a local youth was arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly duping a person of Rs 2.87 lakh by swapping automatic teller machine (ATM) cards in Rayagada district.

A local Sudhir Kumar Sarangi of Saipriya Nagar in Rayagada town went to a nearby State Bank ATM counter to withdraw money September 22. Finding that Sudhir was struggling with the process for withdrawal of money from ATM machine, one miscreant standing outside the ATM counter went inside on the pretext of helping him.

Sudhir allowed the youth to be inside the counter while withdrawing cash, without suspecting any ulterior motive of the miscreant. As Sudhir remained busy with the withdrawal of money, the accused remembered Sudhir’s password and swapped the card, police sources said.The accused managed to defraud money from Sudhir’s bank account after the latter left the ATM kiosk.

PNN