Bhubaneswar: As part of its drive to create awareness on financial literacy among people, RBI’s Bhubaneswar branch Saturday organised a programme for visually challenged persons and distributed booklets translated into Braille script among the participants.

The financial literacy and awareness programme was conducted on the premises of ‘The Odisha Association for the Blind’ in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of International Braille Day.

Around 180 participants, including students, employees, members, and office bearers of the association, attended the programme. “The Financial Awareness Messages (FAME) booklet of RBI, translated in Braille script, was distributed among the participants,” Madhukar Anand, deputy general manager, RBI, said.

Sanyasi Behera, who is visually challenged and works as the deputy secretary at SSEPD (Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities), said, “The programme was interactive, where several queries from the participants were addressed and the suggestions provided by them were noted.”

He added that all participants appreciated RBI’s initiative for conducting such a programme and requested the bank to conduct more such events in future.

The RBI officials took sessions covering various topics such as financial planning, savings, investment, insurance, and special provisions for visually impaired persons.

The participants were also informed about various frauds and were sensitised not to share their financial information with anyone. The grievance redressal mechanism of RBI and the procedure for lodging complaints were also explained to the participants.

PTI