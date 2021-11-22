Bhubaneswar: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, accompanied by his wife, visited Jagannath temple in Puri Monday morning.

Das offered prayers to Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities in the main temple and then visited a few sub-shrines including Mahalaxmi, Maa Bimala and Bata Ganesh in the Jagannath temple complex, officials said.

Speaking to media persons in Puri, the RBI Governor said: “I am visiting the temple after almost six years. I and my wife feel fortunate to have had darshan of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Maa Subhadra.”

The country had to go through a very rough phase due to the Covid-19 pandemic and now all feel that the pandemic is at its last stage, he said, adding, “We hope that the entire country will overcome the situation with the blessing of Lord Jagannath.”

Das, a retired IAS officer from Odisha, was appointed as RBI Governor in 2018 and recently, his tenure was extended by three years. He is the first Odia to be appointed to the top post in the RBI.

Meanwhile, a three-day yagna has been started in Puri to mark the commencement of ‘Bhumi Pujan’ (ground breaking ceremony) for the heritage corridor project of the temple.

The project is being implemented within a 75-metre radius of the Meghanada Pacheri of the temple. The state government has earmarked Rs 800 crore for the project.

As per religious tradition, Gajapati King Dibyasingh Deb, the foremost servitor of the temple, entrusted five ‘shrotriya’ Brahmins the responsibility to perform the three-day yagna.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to perform Purna Ahuti of the yagna on November 24.

Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Puri Gobardhan Peeth will be present on the occasion.