Abu Dhabi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) began their second phase of IPL-2021 on a disastrous note as they were bowled out for just 92 in their game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here Monday. RCB won the toss and decided to bat, but once they lost skipper Virat Kohli (5) early on, they were always on the back-foot. To compound their woes, Glenn Maxwell (10) fell cheaply while AB de Villiers was out for a first-ball duck.

For the Knights, Andre Russell (3/9) and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy (3/14) shone with the ball. Such was the dominance of the KKR bowlers that they bowled out RCB with one over still to spare. As things stand, this should be cake walk for KKR when they bat, but then strange things have happened in cricket in the past.

Lockie Ferguson (2/24) and Prasidh Krishna (1/24) played their supporting roles to a nicety as RCB collapsed in a heap.

Brief scores: RCB 92 all out in 19 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 22, Andre Russell 3/9, Varun Chakravarthy 3/14). Match to continue.