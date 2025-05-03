Bengaluru: Half-centuries from Jacob Bethell (55) and Virat Kohli (62) as well as a late 14-ball 53 not out from Romario Shepherd helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru set a 214-run target against Chennai Super Kings, in their IPL contest in Bengaluru Saturday.

Kohli smacked five sixes and as many fours to make 62 off only 33 balls.

The left-handed Bethell cracked eight fours and two sixes to make 55 off 33 balls while putting on 97 runs for the opening wicket with Kohli.

Towards the end, Shepherd smacked half a dozen sixes to collect 33 runs off the penultimate over from Khaleel Ahmed and finished as holder of joint-second-fastest fifty in IPL history.

Brief scores: RCB 213/5 in 20 overs (Jacob Bethell 55, Virat Kohli 62, Romario Shepherd 53*; Matheesha Pathirana 3/36) vs CSK.

PTI