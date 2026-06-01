Hyderabad: RCB’s second consecutive IPL title win sparked wild celebrations in parts of the city, leading to police intervention.

Officers resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse unruly revellers on the roads and also booked cases against several individuals.

A large number of youth gathered on roads near the State Secretariat, KPHB, and other areas Sunday night to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory.

However, the celebrations turned chaotic as supporters burst crackers on the roads and allegedly disrupted traffic movement.

Videos that went viral showed some youth jumping on barricades and bursting firecrackers in their hands on the roads.

Police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the unruly crowd, which was allegedly blocking roads and causing public nuisance, an official said.

Another police official said cases were registered against 17 individuals under the KPHB police station limits for allegedly causing public nuisance on the roads while in a drunken condition.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted their second consecutive IPL title after defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in Ahmedabad Sunday.