Pune: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians in an IPL match here Saturday.

MI made two changes, bringing in Jaydev Unadkat in place of Tymal Mills and Ramandeep Singh replaces Daniel Sams, while RCB brought in Glenn Maxwell for Sherfane Rutherford.

MI are winless, having lost three matches, while RCB has lost one and won two games so far in the season.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

