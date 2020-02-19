Rourkela: The 59th Foundation Day of Rourkela Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) was celebrated at Chamber Bhawan here, Tuesday.

President, RCCI, Praveen Garg welcomed chief guest Soma Mandal, Director Commercial SAIL-New Delhi and Dipak Chattaraj, CEO, Rourkela Steel Plant.

The RCCI President on behalf of the Chamber conveyed his thanks to Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Steel, Petroleum & Natural Gas, for his initiative in announcing ‘Purvodaya’ scheme— ‘Ispati Ilakon ka Vikas SAIL ke Sath’— giving additional benefits to MSME industry and also thanked Anil Choudhary, Chairman, SAIL, for providing benefits to MSMEs in Sundargarh district through this scheme.

Soma Mandal said, “SAIL has started participating in ‘Purvodaya’ programme through a special incentive scheme to boost industrial setup around its steel plant and achieve holistic socio-economic development. Named— ‘Ispati Ilakon ka Vikas SAIL ke Sath’, the scheme aims to encourage steel clusters by offering special pricing, special commercial terms, ready availability of input, easy financing support and technical know-how to local MSMEs.”

Munish Ahuja, CGM, SAIL, said, “Eastern India states are extremely rich in resources as they collectively hold approx 80 per cent of the iron ore reserves of the country. Since Rourkela is one of the largest manufacturers of steel in eastern India, it will be highly benefitted by this scheme.”

The dignitaries also elaborated that the scheme and the programme was aimed at informing the industrialists that the yojna is all about accelerating development of eastern India through establishment of integrated steel hub.