Jajpur: The state government has implemented several schemes for the holistic development of agriculture and farmers. However, allegations of agricultural loans being availed in the name of deceased farmers have raised questions on the transparency and impartiality of some Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) in Jajpur district sparking widespread concern over unethical practices and corruption. Following such allegations, the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) issued an order November 11, directing the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies (DRCS) in Jajpur district to conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate action as per the Cooperative Act. There have been prior complaints that poor and vulnerable farmer members’ agricultural loan accounts have been tampered with, subjecting them to harassment.

In 2022, departmental orders specified that PACS secretaries or directors should neither retain nor use the loan passbooks or Kisan Credit Card (KCC) chequebooks. Additionally, the directive outlined periodic investigations into loan passbooks, individual interactions with borrowers, and loan approval notifications via SMS.

However, with these instructions not being effectively enforced, significant irregularities in loan transactions have emerged at the PACS in Palatpur under Dasarathapur block in Jajpur district. According to complaints from over a hundred farmers including PACS Vice-President Umakanta Barik, Sarpanch Lipika Mallik and others, Palatpur PACS President Ashwini Kumar Nayak and Secretary Bishwajit Dhala have allegedly embezzled approximately Rs 23.42 lakhs.

In the 2023-24 fiscal year, 850 farmers, and in 2024-25, 450 farmers were reportedly charged Rs 1,500 each for “paper transactions”. Additionally, bribes ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 were reportedly demanded for new loans. One of the most troubling allegations is that, under various pretexts, passbooks and blank cheques were taken from farmers and kept by the President and Secretary, who then used those to take loans in the farmers’ names without their knowledge. The complaint letter further alleges that loans were obtained in the names of over 30 deceased farmers within last two years. Panchanan Mallik from Barakuanla village in Biripata Panchayat, who passed away June 12 last year, serves as an example.

Also Read: South East Asia Pavilion to wow Bali Yatra hoppers

However, a self-cheque and thumbprint were used to withdraw Rs 11,500 in his name from the Dasarathapur branch of Cuttack Central Cooperative Bank September 27, 2023. A thorough investigation into the personal accounts of both the President and Secretary of the PACS could uncover the full truth. In a complaint letter to the Chief Minister, farmers also pointed out that loans are being given to many non-farmers, while genuine farmers are being deprived of the benefits. When contacted, Jajpur DRCS Amulya Kumar Sethi stated that an independent team has completed an investigation into allegations of loan withdrawals in the name of deceased farmers. The report will be translated, and appropriate action will be taken accordingly.