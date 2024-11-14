Cuttack: With a day left for the historic Bali Yatra to kick off on the banks of River Mahanadi, all eyes are on South East Asia Pavilion at this year’s trade fair that will feature 15 stalls, exhibiting cultural similarities between Odisha and South East Asian countries.

The pavilion will display mythological connections, temple architectures, textiles and terracotta motifs, dance forms and motifs on coins, a global trade and commerce network, the Maritime Museum in Jobra, a digital map of ancient trade routes, various import and export materials, daily use essentials by the voyagers, masks, and Ikat sarees. The pavilion’s entrance will be a replica of Jiranga Monastery, situated in Gajapati district and built in the Atanpuri style of architecture, while the exit will be a replica of an Indonesian gate. At the exit gate, wheels and ropes used during Puri Rath Yatra will be put up for display while special mask dance performances by various troupes from Puri will enthrall the visitors. Quiz on ancient trade and Bali Yatra will be organised regularly through digital displays at the pavilion.

Similarly, for the first time, 13 ambassadors from different nations are scheduled to attend the trade fair in the Millennium City. Special arrangements have been made for their arrival. Cuttack Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde reviewed the arrangements Wednesday morning. “From Silver City boat club to Gadagadia Ghat, the guests will embark on a boat journey. And later they will visit the South East Asia Pavilion and will be briefed about Odisha’s maritime glory and tradition. The guests will also attend the inaugural ceremony at the Baishnaba Pani Mancha and visit the ORMAS stall,” Shinde said.

