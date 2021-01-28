Jajpur: In the sensitive Ramadevi Women’s University girl’s murder case, police Thursday claimed that the accused have been identified and they will be arrested soon.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Jajpur, has informed that a special team of police which carried out raids at different locations, has identified the two accused. They will be arrested soon, he added.

Notably, Wednesday two youths carried the body of Jharaphula Nayak, the student of Ramadevi University, Bhubaneswar and dumped it on the roadside at Mulapala near Kuakhia in Jajpur district.

Jharaphula, who hailed from Marundeipasi village under Jashipur police limits in Mayurbhanj district, had gone to Bhubaneswar January 24 and attended classes the next day.

The cops of Jajpur district said that the police have got various important clues from CCTV footage that captured the scene of two youths carrying the body in a scooter, sources said.

The police have been also checking the Call Details Record (CDR) of the deceased. From the WhatsApp chat of the deceased the police have identified that the deceased had lastl talked with her brother through chat January 26 in which she mentioned that she was with her friend Sonali.

Since then, she remained incommunicado, said father of the deceased alleging that her daughter has been murdered.

Police are yet to reach her friend whom Jharaphula had named in her last chat.

The conductor of the private bus in which the girl had boarded at Jaydev Vihar in Bhubaneswar said that the girl was waiting for the bus with a guardian at Jaydev Vihar. “She boarded the bus at around 11.15 am and got down at Satsang Vihar, saying that she forgot to bring her luggage,” he said.

Police are hoping to crack the case open once the accused have been identified.

