Balasore: With many pockets of Balasore and Bhadrak reeling from floods, revenue divisional commissioner (RDC- central) Anil Kumar Samal reviewed the situation here Thursday evening.

It was learnt that floods had massively affected the farm sector as 26, 179 hectares of farmland were inundated in Balasore.

Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty apprised the RDC about the flood situation at the meeting attended by ADM Sambit Kumar Nayak, sub collectors Ashis Patil and Harishchandra Jena and other senior officials.

Budhabalanga and Jalaka rivers were flowing above the danger mark while water level in Subarnarekah is rising.

As water is being released from Galudiha dam in Jharkhand, the water level is likely to rise dangerously in Subarnarekha. Most parts of Jaleswar, Baliapal, Basta and Bhograi are likely to reel under massive floods.

The RDC has directed the district administration to be alert. Meanwhile, 500 people in Basta, Remuna and sadar block were evacuated. Two NDRAF teams were deployed in Basta and sadar blocks while an ODRF team was mobilized in Remuna.

The RDS has directed the administration to send relief material to flood-hit areas. Free cooked food will be served to people at cyclone shelters and schools.

The water resources department has been asked to stock sand bags in weak embankments. The RDC also asked the agriculture department to carry out a survey to assess the flood damage.

Floodwaters of Jalaka river have played havoc to paddy crops in thousands of acres of farmlands in 12 panchayats including Chakuri, Mathani, Dudhahansa, Routapada, Baharda, Sadanandapur, Patrajha, Kudia, Darada, Brahmanda, Srirampur and Rasalpur.

Flood from Baritrani river has affected most of the areas under Dhamnagar and Bhandaripokhari blocksa in Bhadrak.

The RDC has directed the Bhadrak administration to report about the damage of houses and farmlands.

