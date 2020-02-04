Jajpur: Nine private residential degree colleges in this district are allegedly collecting illegal capitation fees from the students on the pretext of self-financing scheme introduced by the state government, a report said.

The matter came to the fore after the regional directorate of education (RDE) in Bhubaneswar issued a notice (1225, dated- January 27, 2020) to 61 colleges in the state including nine in the district and warned them of canceling their registration if they do not reply to it at earliest. The action came after a case in this regard was registered with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The RDE first issued a notice November 26, 2019 and re-issued the notice thrice to the colleges. However, it is yet to be clear whether the colleges replied to the notice or not.

Sources said these colleges have received affiliation from the state government to function as degree colleges but lack in necessary infrastructure.

Many Sanskrit and private residential colleges have mushroomed in the district in violation of rules and are allegedly collecting lakhs from the students as annual capitation fees.

It is alleged that none of the private residential colleges in the district fulfill the necessary criteria for establishment of a college as prescribed in the Odisha Education Act and Rules.

These colleges have turned money-spinner for their founders but the latter have failed to ensure basic infrastructural facilities to students like a building, a playground, a laboratory on their premises.

The report said nine colleges in Jajpur, two in Angul, seven in Cuttack, two in Dhenkanal, three in Kendrapara, 25 in Khurda, two in Nayagarh and 11 in Puri are charging illegal capitation fees from the students.

Colleges under scanner

Serial Number Block/Town Name of the college 1 Danagadi Steel City Science Degree College, Danagadi 2 Dasarathpur Rambag Women’s Degree College, Taliha 3 Dharmasala Satyabhaba Bal Residential Spiritual Degree College, Gadamadhupur 4 Jajpur Apex Residential Degree College of Science and Commerce, Kamagarh 5 Jajpur Gurukul Kalinga Degree College, Jajpur Town 6 Korei Vidya Degree College 7 Rasulpur Hi-tech Science Degree College, Kuakhia 8 Vyasanagar Excellor Plus Three Residential College , Dala 9 Vyasanagar Xavier Degree College, Jajpur Road

PNN