Bhubaneswar: Ravi Shastri, the former head coach of the Indian cricket team, is also well-renowned for speaking from the heart. Ravi Shastri usually doesn’t mince words when he gives his opinion on a topic. Shastri was recently asked as to how much his price tag would have been had he played in the IPL. It should be stated here that the IPL began in 2008 while Shastri retired from competitive cricket in 1994.

Well Shastri clarified that he would have been in the top bracket if he was put up for auction. “Certainly I would have commanded a price of Rs 15 crore and above,” Shastri recently said during a talk show on a TV channel. “With the talent, I had I would have certainly commanded a very high price. Moreover, I would have certainly been the captain of the franchise I played for,” he added.

It must be stated here that Yuvraj Singh tops the list of most expensive Indian players in the IPL when he was bought for Rs 16 crore once. In the current auction, Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians was retained for Rs 15.25 crore. Shastri he feels that he would have been in the same bracket because of his all-round skills.

Shastri, during his playing career batted at the top of the order for India, and was also a good left-arm spinner. He was a good ODI player too for the country. Before Yuvraj, he had also hit six sixes in an over during a first class game. So his hitting prowess was quite commendable. So it is quite certain that a bidding war would have erupted among the franchises if Shastri was available.