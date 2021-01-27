Untreated diabetes may turn fatal for kidney, brain and heart. This can damage your vital organs. Breakfast is the most important part of the day’s diet, especially for diabetes patients. This is the first meal of the day after being hungry for a long time.

Therefore, eating healthy breakfast becomes an important factor to control sugar level. To control blood sugar level, people are worried about what to include in daily breakfast. Knowing the list of food can be very helpful for you to be worry free.

One of the most favorite breakfast options of all time is cereal. But diabetes patients should ensure high fiber, low sugar grains in their diet to control blood sugar level. Oatmeal makes a great alternative to breakfast. It can be prepared sweet or salty, but as far as diabetes is concerned, the option of salted porridge filled with vegetables should be adopted.

Whole grain bread has a good amount of carbohydrates. The fiber present in it is very beneficial for blood sugar level control. Some other healthy options can also be included, including fresh fruits, poultry and oats.

Diabetes patients should avoid adopting certain options in food. Foods with sugar and simple carbohydrates should be kept away. Patients should not include tea, coffee sugar, packet juice, refined flour bread, jam, pastry, packet and processed food in the food list.