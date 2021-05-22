Yoga is one of the best options to get rid of laziness and stay healthy amid this lockdown. If you are yoga practitioner then you must be aware of what is right for you before and post-yoga.

If you are careless about these things, then the results are also found accordingly.

Dos and Don’ts

Drink water: Doing yoga on an empty stomach is also not good, so drink water before you start. Doing yoga on an empty stomach often causes dehydration in the body, as well as no energy, due to which hands and feet become loose as soon as you do yoga.

Avoid tea: Do not drink tea before doing yoga, because drinking it causes led you feel absence of water in the body and you start getting tired in the middle of yoga. You can definitely have tea after 15-20 minutes of yoga. It will not cause any problem.

Eat these kinds of things: Do not eat anything heavy after doing yoga. After yoga, stop for 30 minutes and after that eating yogurt, dry fruits, sprouts and salads etc. will prove to be very beneficial for you. Do not eat paranthas or street food. Results will not be good.

Alcohol: Drinking alcohol after yoga can prove to be very harmful for your health. It can also cause you illnesses, so never make such a mistake. If you are doing yoga then you should not drink alcohol. All your hard work will go into vein.