Mumbai: From Lut Gaye to Raataan Lambiyan, the year 2021 has been remarkable for singer Jubin Nautiyal. While Lut Gaye became the fastest song to reach 1 billion views, Raatan Lambiyan has garnered about 500 million views on YouTube.

The star singer is being referred to as the ‘King of Romance’ when it comes to songs, but Jubin is still single. Meanwhile, the ace singer has finally revealed why he’s still single!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubin Nautiyal FC (@jubinnautiyalfc)

Talking about the reason for him being single, Jubin said, “I think my good luck is keeping me safe from getting hitched. I don’t think any girl can stay with me right now. The kind of schedule and the kind of life I am living. It demands more than 24 hours and I just have 24. And I am just still hoping with the recordings and concerts we have to play, I think lockdown opened in a very big way for us. Completely undivided attention is required for this job. A lot of people are banking on me doing the job right so that everybody can do their job right. So, I don’t want to let anybody down here and not because of a girl.”

He also spoke about the popularity his songs are receiving.