Abhipsa Bhanja had never dreamt of becoming an actress. She was more into academics and had wanted to do higher studies and secure a lucrative job. However, destiny had different plans. Today, Abhipsa is one of the most prominent faces in the Odia television industry. Her character Kabya, on the show Sahanai, is a hit with the audience. The Bhubaneswar-based actress has also been a part of short films and will soon be seen in a music video.

Born to Bishubhusan and Rashmita Bhanj, Abhipsa was good in academics. She also had a penchant for writing poems. For Abhipsa, acting never found a place in his career plans. However, she always loved sporting colourful attires would stand in front of the mirror adoring herself. “The mirror has been my best friend since childhood. I loved looking at the mirror and praising myself. I was born in a family where no one had any interest in showbiz. Everyone in my family wanted me to focus on studies and look for a secure professional career,” she says.

The turning point in Abhipsa’s life came when she was in Class X. She got an opportunity, with reference of a relative, to be a part of a phone-in talk show. “It shaped up pretty well. Next, I got a chance to participate in a beauty pageant tiled Miss Attitude Bhubaneswar and was adjudged the winner,” says Abhipsa.

This gave her confidence a boost. This also gave made her muster the courage to her family that she wanted to make a career in acting without compromising on her studies. Abhipsa became a household name after acting in the television show Badhu. She shot for almost 50 episodes but had to leave the project midway after she was offered a meatier role in another television show.

“Sahanai was not only an interesting show but also played an important role in my acting career. I played the antagonist, Kabya, which became an instant hit. Following that I did Rajaknaya where I played the supporting role of Nisha,” says Abhipsa, who has also been part of a mythological film, Jay Santoshi Maa.

“I always get into the skin of all the characters that I play. Perhaps, that’s the reason I gained popularity so easily,” says the actress, adding, “I also worked in the daily soap Jibanasathi, where I completed 500 episodes.”

Gradually, Abhipsa also started getting offers for films. She did a film titled Heelu that revolved around Odisha’s tribal music and culture. “It was a great moment for me when the film won an award at the International Global Film Festival. I also completed shooting for my first music video Prathama Prema, recently. I believe in trying out everything and that’s why I never let go any opportunity to showcase my acting skills,” she adds.

Abhipsa, who has completed her Graduation in English, followed by an MBA, is presently busy shooting for a web series. She has also won the best actress award on several occasions. She recently won the best actress award in a negative role for her performance on the show Jeebanasathi. “Acting is my lifeline and I owe my success to my parents and sister Manisha, who has been a constant source of inspiration,” she says.

