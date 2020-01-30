Madrid: Real Madrid made it 20 games unbeaten by thrashing Real Zaragoza 4-0 to ease into the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Raphael Varane, Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema all scored Wednesday at La Romareda, where Madrid were again without injured duo Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard, while Benzema only came on as a late substitute.

Benzema will almost certainly start the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid Saturday, when Real will be hoping to at least preserve their three-point lead over Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Unlike Barca and Atletico, Madrid have hit peak form in recent weeks.