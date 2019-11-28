Sajanagad: Forest and environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh had made some statements in the Assembly about several steps to tackle elephant menace in Nilagiri area in Balasore. However, various outfits and locals have resented his statements alleging that his replies to Nilagiri MLA Sukant Nayak’s questions never match with ground realities in the area.

Sukant Nayak pointed out in the Assembly that for the last 10 years, elephants from Jharkhand have been causing extensive damage to life, properties and crops in the area. Nayak wanted to know what steps the government has taken to tackle elephant menace and compensation to the damage.

The forest and environment minister in his reply said that before entry of elephants in Nilagiri area, awareness meetings are held in elephant-infested areas with people’s representatives, government officials, local MLA and former MLAs, sarpanchs and war members.

The minister also said that people are made cautious about elephants while people are shifted to safer places to save their lives.

Arukh also asserted that the forest and revenue departments conduct loss assessment and compensation is paid accordingly.

However, locals alleged that the minister has misled the Assembly by making such false statements while no such things have been done during the elephants.

A few days back, a close-door meeting of officials held after elephants strayed into Nilagiri while no people and their representatives were called to there. Meetings are held in AC rooms, but people do not know what steps are taken to tackle elephant mayhem, they said.

It was also alleged that in the last 10 years, no people had been shifted to safer places during elephant menace while food is not provided to them.

Though the forest and revenue departments conduct damage assessment, people have to run to the office for months together to get their compensation.

PNN