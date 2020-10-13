Beijing: Realme Tuesday launched three new smartphones in its Q2 series with 5G connectivity in China.

Realme Q2 (4GB+128GB) variant is priced at 1,299 yuan and (6GB+128GB) model will cost 1,399 yuan.

The Realme Q2 Pro (8GB+128GB) is priced at 1,799 Yuan while the (8GB+256GB) is priced at 1,999 yuan, reports GSMArena.

Meanwhile, the Realme Q2i brings the 5G connectivity to new affordable levels and the device starts from 998 yuan.

Realme Q2 features a 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate.

“The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which will be assisted by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage,” the report said.

The Realme Q2 comes with a triple-camera system – a 48MP primary shooter alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2MP macro sensor.

For the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

The smartphone houses a massive 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging and runs Android 10 with realme UI.

Realme Q2 Pro features 6.4-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which will be assisted by up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

The smartphone has a quad-camera system at the back consisting of a 48mp primary shooter, 2MP macro cameras, as well as a 2MP B/W portrait lens. For the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

Realme Q2 Pro packs a 4300mAh battery with 65W Super Dart Charge fast charging and runs on Android 10 with realme UI.

Lastly, the Realme Q2i features a 6.5-inch screen with 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Its primary features include 4GB of RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, an 8MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The phone’s triple rear camera setup includes a 13MP camera accompanied by a secondary macro sensor and tertiary depth sensor.