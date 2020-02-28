Chinese smartphone maker Realme is bringing its new budget series to India this March. Days after launching its flagship phone, the Realme X50 Pro 5G earlier this week, the company has announced that it will launch Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro March 5.

After making the announcement, Realme revealed some of the crucial features of these upcoming handsets.

Users can expect a quad-camera setup along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor in these models. The company has also confirmed that it will bring a 90Hz display with a punch-hole design as well as 30W fast charger with Flash Charge technology.

While Realme 6 is expected to have a single front-facing camera, the Realme 6 Pro will come with a dual front camera. Both the models are expected to sport quad-cameras at the back and both of them are likely to come with the 64MP rear camera alongside an ultra-wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens with 20x zoom capability and a dedicated macro camera for superior shots.

Given the targeted price point, the features certainly look impressive.

To make matter more interesting, Realme has also announced a blind order sale along with offers for Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. By paying only Rs 1,000 before March 4, customers can preorder the device. They need to pay the remaining amount before the first sale scheduled for March 15. Besides, users preordering the Realme 6 can get the Realme Buds 2 earphones for free. Realme 6 Pro buyers have been promised a discount coupon of Rs 1,000 for the Realme Buds wireless earphones.