Beijing: Realme has confirmed it will launch the V5 smartphone, made up of a brand new material, in China July 27.

The phone was officially revealed by Realme CMO Xu Qi on Weibo, who posted a teaser giving a glimpse at the rear panel of the upcoming smartphone.

According to GizmoChina, the phone will be made up of a brand new material, featuring an AG glass back with matte-finish and a larger Realme branding.

It will pack a punch-hole display and feature an L-shaped quad camera on the back which is a first for the Chinese phone maker.

The smartphone also received TENNA certification recently. The listing revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming Realme V5 5G.

The device may come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole cutout from the front-facing camera.

Under the hood, the device may reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset.

The smartphone is expected to house a quad-camera setup on the back with 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP sensor line-up.

The smartphone will be running the Android 10 with its own Realme UI on top.

The phone is likely to come with a 4,900mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

(IANS)