New Delhi: Realme Friday said that X50 Pro 5G will the first smartphone from the company to receive Android 11 Beta 1 update in early July.

According to the company, Android 11 Beta 1 will be available on more Realme smartphones soon.

“Realme will soon resume the production of its best 5G flagship smartphone realme X50 Pro 5G. India’s first 5G smartphone will again go on sale from July 9 onwards,” the company said in a statement.

The smartphone will be available in 3 variants which will be priced at Rs 39, 999 (6GB + 128GB), Rs 41,999 (8GB + 128GB), and Rs 47,999 (12GB + 256GB).

In terms of specifications, the device is equipped with 6.44-inch Super-AMOLED display which offers an aspect ratio of 20:9, with up to 92 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The device has a 90Hz refresh rate display. At the same time, it has a 180Hz sampling rate which improves the touchscreen sensitivity and smoothness while playing games.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with Adreno 650 GPU and shipped with a brand new realme UI based on Android 10.

The smartphone features 64MP quad camera on the rear and dual camera on the front. The device houses a 4200mAh dual-cell battery.