Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Tuesday said that 2,546 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 2,546 persons, 627 are from Khordha, 266 from Ganjam, 143 from Nayagarh, 141 from Puri, 112 from Rayagada, 104 from Koraput, 99 from Bhadrak, 98 from Cuttack, 87 from Boudh, 76 from Malkangiri, 74 from Kendrapara, 73 from Kandhamal, 73 from Sundargarh, 72 from Kalahandi, 70 from Mayurbhanj, 63 from Balasore, 44 from Nabarangpur, 42 from Gajapati, 40 from Jajpur, 37 from Keonjhar, 32 from Angul, 32 from Jagatsinghpur, 32 from Sambalpur, 29 from Bargarh, 20 from Dhenkanal, 20 from Sonepur, 18 from Bolangir, 17 from Jharsuguda and five from Deogarh.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 59,470.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 84,231 with the detection of 2,752 new cases, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 428. Of the new fatalities, two each were reported from Ganjam and Sundargarh districts and one each from Balasore, Bolangir, Cuttack, Gajapati and Khurda.

Of the 2,752 fresh cases, 1,708 were recorded in quarantine centres and the remaining were detected positive during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 58,338 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 14,21,958.