Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Wednesday said that 4,121 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 4,121 persons, 752 are from Khordha, 440 from Cuttack, 275 from Puri, 272 from Jajpur, 268 from Nuapada, 187 from Angul, 181 from Bargarh, 150 from Dhenkanal, 126 from Mayurbhanj, 122 from Sonepur, 119 from Koraput, 108 from Balasore, 108 from Bolangir, 103 from Ganjam, 97 from Jagatsinghpur, 83 from Keonjhar, 76 from Boudh, 75 from Kendrapara, 69 from Kandhamal, 66 from Jharsuguda, 64 from Sundargarh, 62 from Bhadrak, 61 from Rayagada, 60 from Sambalpur, 56 from Nayagarh, 51 from Kalahandi, 29 from Gajapati, 24 from Deogarh, 24 from Nabarangpur and 13 from Malkangiri.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 1,29,859.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,62,920 with the detection of 4,270 new cases, while 11 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 656.

As many as 2,478 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,792 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Tuesday tested 51,320 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 25.67 lakh.