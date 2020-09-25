Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Friday said that record 4,388 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 4,388 persons, 744 are from Khordha, 496 from Cuttack, 183 from Puri, 179 from Nuapada, 174 from Bargarh, 167 from Jharsuguda, 159 from Jajpur, 144 from Angul, 142 from Balasore, 138 from Rayagada, 128 from Sundargarh, 126 from Kandhamal, 115 from Jagatsinghpur, 115 from Nabarangpur, 114 from Sambalpur, 109 from Mayurbhanj, 101 from Boudh, 100 from Kendrapara, 89 from Bhadrak, 88 from Koraput, 73 from Keonjhar, 57 from Dhenkanal, 56 from Sonepur, 49 from Ganjam, 47 from Bolangir, 44 from Nayagarh, 43 from Kalahandi, 40 from Malkangiri, 32 from Gajapati, 10 from Deogarh and 326 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 1,65,432.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,01,096 with the detection of 4,208 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 767. As many as 2,462 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,746 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 52,882 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 30.09 lakh.