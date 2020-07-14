Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Tuesday said that a record 609 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 609 persons, 268 are from Ganjam, 135 from Sundargarh, 37 from Khurdha, 32 from Cuttack, 25 from Balasore, 23 from Keonjhar, 18 from Mayurbhanj, 12 from Bhadrak, 12 from Puri, eight from Sambalpur, seven each from Bargarh and Jagatsinghpur, six from Jajpur, four each from Jharsuguda and Kendrapara, three from Bolangir, two each from Koraput, Nabarangpur and Rayagada and one each from Gajapati and Nayagarh.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 9,864.

It may be mentioned here that Odisha’s COVID-19 death toll mounted to 74 with four more patients succumbing to the disease, while the state’s coronavirus count crossed the 14,000-mark with 543 fresh cases.

Two deaths were reported from Khurda district and one each from Ganjam and Cuttack districts.

The fresh cases pushed the state’s COVID-19 tally to 14,280, of which 4,929 are active, while 9,255 patients have recovered from the disease.