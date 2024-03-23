Bhubaneswar: Urging people to use water judiciously and help recharge groundwater level with recycling, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reaffirmed his government’s commitment to ensure equitable access to drinking water for all groups on World Water Day here Friday. Taking to the social media platform ‘X,’ the CM said, “Water is the life force for our planet. On World Water Day, reaffirm commitment to ensure equitable access to drinking water and sanitation through initiatives like Drink from Tap, Basudha. Let’s join hands to manage the life-sustaining resource judiciously by reducing water use, recycling and recharging groundwater for a sustainable future for mankind.”

On the occasion, the state Water Resource department, with several environmental organisations observed World Water Day with a discussion on this year’s theme ‘Water for Peace’, focusing on the critical role water plays in maintaining stability and prosperity in the world. “Protecting and conserving water resources amid climate change and the increase in global population has to be the most crucial step. Water can be a stabilizing force and a catalyst for sustainable development in the human race,” said commissionercum-additional chief secretary Anu Garg while speaking about the different ways our water use can contribute to sustainable development and augment the use of other related resources. Other experts taking part in the discussion focused on judicious and equitable distribution of water among users, promoting the culture of reuse and recycling, diversifying crops and increasing crop intensity, adopting technology for efficient use of water and bringing equity and justice through water governance.

Similarly, the 2-day Odisha River Conference organised by Water Initiatives Odisha and Foundation for Ecological Security (FES) concluded here Friday. On the second and final day, which coincided with World Water Day, more than 150 participants took part in discussions about preparing a charter of action to work towards river conservation and building sustainable and climate resilience societies. Ranjan Panda, convenor of Water Initiatives, said, “The space of rivers is shrinking in our minds, perceptions, dreams, societies, cultures, economies and geographies. We must work together to change this fate of the rivers by engaging with almost all sections of society and institutions.” City-based DAV Public School, Unit VIII, and Orissa Environmental Society organised an exhibition on Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE) Friday for World Water Day with the participation of various schools from all over Bhubaneswar, with over 60 exhibits showcasing cases of efficient water use.

The programme was inaugurated by Principal Ipsita Das. Former ADG Project Tiger, Arup Kumar Nayak, SN Patra, president of OES and secretary JK Panigrahi, joining as chief guest, said, “We have to join hands together to walk forward towards a developed future which incorporates happiness and wellbeing of all.

