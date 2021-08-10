Bhubaneswar: In the wake of security arrangements being beefed up at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport following a bomb threat from Al Qaeda, Biju Patnaik International Airport has also issued a red alert.

According to a source, security checking has been made stricter for a period of 11 days starting August 10. It’s a normal practice to increase security arrangements at the BPIA during Independence Day and Republic Day. This time, the extra security arrangements have been added owing to the Al Qaeda threat.

According to a source, during this period, no one except passengers and staff will be allowed to enter the airport. There will be no issuance of visitor’s pass as well. Similarly, vehicles will be not allowed to go near the terminal. They will be parked at a safer distance from the terminal. Two times more armed Jawans than the present deployment will be deployed at the airport.

For round the clock surveillance, two jawans will be deployed at each of the 13 towers. While there will be four jawans at the entrance, a three-tier security system will be used inside and outside the terminal.

Similarly, there are 67 CCTV cameras installed at the domestic terminal. The entrance will be sealed and checkings will be intensified.

Informing about the security arrangements, BPIA director said that during checking, suspects will be quizzed.

Notably, recently the IGI police station alerted Airport Operations Control Centre about a possible attack on the airport by terrorist outfit Al Qaeda.

PNN