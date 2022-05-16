Lathore: Panic gripped residents after Maoist banners were again sighted at Ghanasar and Putakelchua villages under Lathore police limits in Bolangir district, Sunday. Two banners were seen pinned at two separate places in the market place of the two villages. The matter came to the fore when the locals and traders visited the weekly market Sunday.

The banners in red were found written in Odia and Hindi and released by Communist Party of India (Maoist) asking people to observe May 20 as Odisha bandh against police atrocities. The banners claimed that 20 of their revolutionaries have been killed in police firing during last two years and urged people to make the bandh successful and stand against the government. On being informed, police seized the banners and launched an investigation.