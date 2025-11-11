New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Tuesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each of those killed in the blast near the Red Fort Monday that claimed 12 lives.

The chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for those rendered permanently disabled and Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries in the blast, which took place after a high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro station Monday evening, officials said.

“The unfortunate incident in Delhi has left the entire city in shock. In this difficult time, the Delhi government extends its deepest condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones and to those injured in the incident,” Gupta said in a post on X in Hindi.

दिल्ली में हुई दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना ने पूरे शहर को स्तब्ध कर दिया है। इस मुश्किल की घड़ी में दिल्ली सरकार की गहरी संवेदनाएँ उन सभी परिवारों के साथ हैं जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खोया है और जो इस घटना में घायल हुए हैं। दिल्ली सरकार हर पीड़ित परिवार के साथ मज़बूती से खड़ी है और… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) November 11, 2025

The Delhi government stands firmly with every affected family and has taken a compassionate decision for immediate relief, she said.

“An ex gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the families of those who lost their lives, Rs 5 lakh to those who have been permanently disabled, and Rs 2 lakh to those who are seriously injured. The government will also ensure proper and quality medical treatment for all the injured,” the post read.