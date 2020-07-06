Nuapada: It seems that strange things and new developments have become the order of the day since the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus. Otherwise, how would one define the strange incident of a hen giving birth to a chicken directly? Usually, hens lay eggs from which chickens are born.

Defying the laws of nature however, a hen has given birth to a chicken at Ichhapur village in Nuapada district. It is another matter that the chicken died within 10 minutes of its birth. But the incident has become a topic of discussion among the people of the village.

The hen which belongs to Ambika Majhi, a resident of Icchapur village, had laid nine eggs. However, when it left the cage for food Sunday, it was noticed that it had also given birth to a chicken while it was laying the eggs. Hearing the news, people came rushing to Majhi’s house to see the unusual development. They were astounded at what they saw.

Some curious villagers approached local veterinary doctor Dr Trilochan Dhal and informed him about the unusual development. The veterinary doctor told them that the egg must have incubated within the hen and hence the chicken was born. “Hens usually incubate eggs for 21 days before chickens are born. In this case the egg must have got incubated within the body of the hen,” opined the doctor.

However, this is not an isolated incident. Such an unusual event was also reported from Wayanad district of Kerala in 2008.

PNN