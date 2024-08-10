Paris: Reetika Hooda outclassed two-time European Championships medallist Bernadett Nagy of Hungary 12-2 via technical superiority to enter the quarter-finals of the women’s freestyle 76kg category in the Paris Olympics Saturday.

The 22-year-old Indian grappler showcased her aggressive style early in the bout, taking a 4-0 lead in no time. Despite the passivity clock being on her, Reetika chose not to hold back, launching a well-timed attack to secure two 2-point moves. As the first period came to a close, her opponent, Nagy, responded with a 2-pointer, keeping the match close.

However, Reetika continued to dominate, using a brilliant leg maneuver to throw Nagy off balance and score another 2 points, extending her lead to 6-2.

As the match entered its final minutes, Reetika nearly pinned her opponent, and though she couldn’t secure the fall, her relentless effort earned her additional points. But Reetika continued to pressure Nagy, eventually securing a final 2-pointer to end the bout early, winning 12-2 by technical superiority.

Reetika will now take on top-seed Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan in the quarterfinal match around 4:25 pm IST Saturday.