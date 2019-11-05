Bhubaneswar: Regional Science Centre (RSC), Bhubaneswar in collaboration with Goethe Institute and Max Muller Bhavan, Germany-organised science film festival that kicked off Tuesday will continue till November 8 at the Regional science centre auditorium.

Around eight science-based films from Germany will be screened in the four-day festival.

On the first day, a 25-minute movie The show with the elephant: Astronaut and a 54-min movie Nova wonders: Can we make life? Are being screened at the film festival on the opening day.

Project Coordinator of RSC, Hara Prashad Mishra said the motto of organising this film festival is to encourage students to pursue science more seriously and also to give them the idea that science is fun and interesting.

Set up in 1989, the Regional Science Centre (RSC) is among the 26 science centres/museums across the national network under the Council of Science Museums, an autonomous outfit under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

The Science Film Festival is a celebration of science communication in Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. In cooperation with RSC Bhubaneswar, it promotes science literacy and facilitates awareness of contemporary scientific, technological and environmental issues through international films with accompanying educational activities.

The students of Unit-8 DAV Public School had also participated in this film festival.

