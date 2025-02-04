Sambalpur: Amid serious allegations of inhuman torture and rape of inmates at a mental health rehabilitation facility in this town, police Monday took Harishchandra Das, the secretary of the Samarth Rehabilitation Centre in Netaji Nagar, into two-day remand. The matter came to the fore after a video exposing the abuse went viral on social media platforms. The incident sparked outrage across the district and the state, prompting swift police action.

The district administration swung into action and ordered a thorough investigation. The police are actively probing allegations of abuse and other illegal activities at the facility. As part of the investigation, Das has been placed under remand for interrogation to uncover the truth behind the allegations.

Police believe this will help expose his alleged wrongdoings under the garb of public service. Moreover, this will uncover the mystery shrouding the alleged rape of an inmate and the deaths of six other inmates in the facility.

Sambalpur Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Mishra stated that a case was initially registered at Dhanupali police station over reports of torture of inmates. Later, another case (23/2025) was filed following an inmate’s allegation of rape. To advance the probe, police sought Das’ remand from the court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), which approved the request. During the remand period, Das will undergo medical examinations, and his role in various incidents will be closely examined.

Mishra confirmed that all complaints received against Das will be investigated thoroughly. The Samarth Rehabilitation Centre, affiliated to Adarsha Shishu Mandir since 2022, was allowed to accommodate 50 inmates.

However, reports indicate that 30 people—both men and women—were housed in highly unhygienic conditions, often locked inside two rooms. Allegations also surfaced that, apart from physical and mental torture, the inmates faced sexual abuse.

An inmate accused Das of rape and forced abortion, adding to the severity of the case. Another major concern is the reported deaths of six to seven residents, for which no proper records were maintained or post-mortem examinations conducted. This has raised further suspicions, with calls for a deeper investigation into the deaths.

Authorities are expected to intensify their inquiry, ensuring justice for the victims and accountability for those responsible

PNN