Bargarh: Artistes have started rehearsing for epic Krishna Leela at a local school and mandap premises here. According to sources, rehearsal of artistes essaying different characters was inaugurated Tuesday evening by Bargarh Additional Collector Mirdha Toppo at the local mandap near Gandhi Chhak in the presence of Bhubaneswar Pradhan (Kansa), Artatrana Mahapatra (Ugrasen) including office-bearers.

On the other hand, artistes acting as different characters in Gopapura rehearsed at Ambapali school premises which was inaugurated by Sub-Collector Prabhas Chandra Dandsena. The artistes namely Ayush Birtia (Krishna), Asutosh Birtia (Balaram) and Sriyanshi Mohapatra (Radha) participated in the rehearsal.

It is considered to be the biggest open-air theatre in the world that finds a mention in the Guinness Book of World Records with the entire Bargarh town decked up as Mathura and every resident of the town being considered as a subject of demon-king Kansa.

During the yatra, district headquarters of Bargarh turns into a virtual Mathura of the mythology with Kansa ruling the roost. Dressed up in style, he moves around Bargarh town on a caparisoned elephant, giving orders and pulling up errant officials.

However, in the month of Sagittarius (Dhanu) or Pausha every year Dhanu Yatra starts from the 5th day of bright fortnight till full-moon day. For this occasion, the river Jeera is regarded as the river Yamuna. Ambapali village, located on the other side of Jeera, turns into Gopapura. Meanwhile, massive preparations have started by Bargarh district administration and the Dhanu Yatra Mahotsav Samiti for smooth celebration of this annual festival.

Notably, Krishna Leela and Mathura Vijay are the central themes of this festival. The day one begins with wedding of Kansa’s sister Devaki with Basudev. After the marriage, Kansa moves towards Darbar and dethrones his father Ugrasen to capture power. Dhanu Yatra ends with Kansa’s death at the hands of Krishna.