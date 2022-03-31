After marriage, there have to be some adjustments made in life. The couple has to respect each other and their opinions. They have to adapt to their likes and dislikes. Maybe when you love someone, you are ready to adjust with your partner. Often after marriage, people adjust a lot to be with their partner. But early adjustments turn into regret over time. In such a situation, to make the relationship strong, one should never adjust to some things. Let us know what should never be tolerated in a relationship.

Insults:

Partners often insult each other knowingly or unknowingly. By underestimating in front of a guest, refraining from telling the truth, they hurt the partner’s sentiments. While one may try and avoid these incidents as trivial stuff, over time, anger keeps building and the bitterness in the relationship increases.

Secrecy:

Keeping things hidden in any relationship can be harmful. If your partner hides something from you, then do not tolerate this habit. Later, it will turn into something which will make you lose trust in the relationship.

Keeping quiet:

Fights are common in any relationship, but if you remain silent during an argument or quarrel or someone advises you to keep quiet, then do not make this a habit. If something is wrong or someone is saying the wrong thing, then the relationship is not right for you. You need to change this attitude. Instead of being silent, learn to raise your voice.

Underestimate self:

Whether you are a homemaker or do a day job, don’t underestimate yourself. In many cases, your partner does not respect your work or give value to your career. But you should not tolerate this habit of your partner. never underestimate yourself.

PNN