New Delhi: Pop singer Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s dating rumours went viral after a photo of the two kissing surfaced on social media.

They were reportedly spotted kissing on a beach in Santa Barbara, California. In the viral photo, Katy is seen wearing a black swimsuit, while Justin is seen wearing only jeans.

The rumoured couple allegedly went on their first dinner date in Montreal in July, and Justin was also spotted attending Katy’s concerts. Trudeau has faced backlash after media reports about their alleged relationship, but the viral photo has fueled speculation that they are indeed dating.

Katy Perry is kissing girls again 👀 pic.twitter.com/GmiBKE2cn3 — iTamara (@Real___iTamara) October 12, 2025

It’s worth mentioning that in 2025, Katy Perry parted ways with actor Orlando Bloom, ending their seven-year relationship. Perry and Bloom began dating in 2016, got engaged in 2019, and have one daughter together, Daisy Dove Bloom.

In 2023, Justin Trudeau separated from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. The couple shares three children: Xavier, 17; Ella-Grace, 16; and Hadrien, 11.