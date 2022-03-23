The thread of love in any relationship is very delicate. So it is important to maintain trust and love. At times one has to keep command over the words you say to your partner to keep the faith strong in each other.

Many a times, relationships do not last long and couples part ways. This may be because of bitter words. Sometimes jokes also hurt or annoy the partner due to which the bonding goes through rough patch and the relationship comes to the verge of breakup.

Therefore, to make the relationship strong, one should never talk about these things even in joke.

Divorce: Couples jokingly or in fit of anger threaten to divorce each other while fighting. If you do the same, then do not threaten your partner with divorce even by mistake. This can make your partner feel that you do not want to be with them. Talking over divorce even in jest can make them feel bad and the relationship can deteriorate.

Comparing with Ex: Often people talk about Ex in front of their partner. Sometimes your partner treats you well, then you tell them about the bad attitude of your ex, and sometimes you start comparing them with might affects relationship in future.

Comment on looks : If you talk too much on partner’s looks, then stop doing it. They may like compliments but pressurising them to look good and beautiful, giving bad comments on their looks may make them partner feel bad. They may have less love and respect for you.