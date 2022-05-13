Bargarh: A woman was axed to death late Thursday night by two of her relatives when wedding ceremony of her daughter was underway at Salepalli village under Melchhamunda police limits in Bargarh.

The deceased woman was identified as Asha worker and 44-year-old Kishori Tandi, wife of Jadumani from the village.

A source said that the fatal incident occurred when Baraat (groom’s procession) was about to reach the bride’s house. The groom from Badamal village was approaching the wedding venue at around 12.00 midnight. The two relatives had an altercation with Kishori over a trivial issue. However, things took an ugly turn when, in a fit of rage, the accused duo attacked the victim woman with axe.

During groom’s procession and following the attack on her head, Kishori fell down on the ground and succumbed on the spot.

On being informed, Melchhamunda police reached the village and recovered the body and sent it to district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Bargarh town for post-mortem. Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a detailed probe.

“It seems to be the fall out of past enmity. Some villagers including her relatives targeted Kishori leading to the woman’s death. We have detained two suspected persons and are interrogating them,” a senior official in Melchhamunda police station expressed.

