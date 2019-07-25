Mumbai: Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital Ltd Thursday said it has fully repaid its outstanding commercial paper (CP) of Rs 75 crore and cut its CP dues to zero.

In a statement, the company said it has repaid the CP outstanding of Rs 75 crore Wednesday.

“With the above repayment, the CP outstanding stands at zero from the peak outstanding amount of approximately Rs 3,500 crore,” the statement said.

The CPs were rated ‘A4’ by ICRA and the same have been repaid in full on the due dates.

(IANS)