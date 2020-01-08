New Delhi: Taking on Airtel, Reliance Jio Wednesday announced the availability of nationwide Voice and Video over Wi-Fi service which will work on any Wi-Fi, anywhere in India and supports over 150 handset models.

The service makes crystal-clear voice and video calls through Wi-Fi at no additional cost.

“To further reinforce its customer-obsession and offer the best products and experience to its consumers, Jio today announced the launch of nation-wide Voice and Video over Wi-Fi service. Jio has been testing this service over the past few months, to provide a robust experience to every customer at launch,” the company said.

The key differentiators that come with Jio Wi-Fi Calling are, Jio said, are that customers can use any Wi-Fi network for Jio Wi-Fi-calling and the voice and video calls will seamlessly switch-over between VoLTE and Wi-Fi to provide an enhanced voice/video-calling experience.

“Jio Wi-Fi calling works on the largest ecosystem of handsets. Jio customers can also make Video over Wi-Fi calls And all of this comes at no additional cost!” it said.

On the launch of this service, Jio Director Akash Ambani said: “At Jio, we are constantly innovating to enhance customer experience or solve their problems. At this juncture, when an average Jio consumer uses over 900 minutes of voice calls every month, and at a growing base of consumers, the launch of Jio Wi-Fi Calling will further enhance every Jio consumer’s voice-calling experience, which is already a benchmark for the industry with India’s-first all VoLTE network.”

To enable Jio Wi-Fi Calling, a step-by-step guide has been made available on Jio.com/wificalling and Jio Wi-Fi Calling will be enabled pan-India between January 7 and 16, 2020, it said.