New Delhi: Reliance Jio topped the 4G speed chart in February by recording average download speed of 21.5 megabits per second while Vodafone topped the chart in terms of upload speed, according to data published by the telecom regulator Trai.

According to the latest report, Jio pipped its nearest rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone who recorded an average download speed of 8 mbps in February.

The average speed is computed by Trai based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

Though Vodafone and Idea have merged their mobile businesses, Trai measured their performance separately as the integration of networks of both the companies is currently on.

The download speed helps in accessing content from various applications, while upload speed helps in sharing of content like photo, video, among others, by subscribers.

Vodafone topped the chart in terms of upload by recording speed of 6.5 mbps. It was followed by Idea which recorded upload speed of 5.5 mbps, Jio 3.9 mbps and Bharti Airtel 3.7 mbps.

(PTI)