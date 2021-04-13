Berhampur: As a part of its measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Ganjam district administration Tuesday announced closure of all public and religious places for seven days starting April 14.

“It is hereby ordered that all religious institutions of Ganjam district are closed for the public for next seven days from 14.04.2021 to 21.04.2021. During this time, all religious places will be sanitised and sevayats/priests will ensure only daily rituals in religious places,” an order of the District Emergency Operation Centre said.

The order further said, “All public places like parks, grounds, sea beaches and lakes shall be closed for 7 (seven) days with effect from 14-04-2021 to 21-04-2021 for maintenance and sanitisation purposes.”

The order also prevents celebration of Pana Sankranti and Meru Jatra in public places and gatherings.

Notably, Ganjam district was one of the main hotspot of COVID-19 infection when the pandemic first broke in India. However, the spread of the disease has been curbed to a great extent due to the efforts of the district administration. The district reported 80 new COVID-19 cases, Tuesday.

PNN