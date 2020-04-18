New Delhi: The remaining 28 matches of the I-League will be cancelled due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown and Mohun Bagan will be officially declared as the champions, the committee running the league decided on Saturday.

The I-League panel, which met via a video conference, made the recommendation to the All India Football Federation’s executive committee not to resume the I-League in view of the nationwide lockdown, which will remain in force till May 3.

ALSO READ: Sunil Chhetri says he wanted to quit football during his playing days in Kolkata! Read why

It will now just be a formality for the AIFF executive committee to endorse the recommendation of the I-League committee.

“The committee recommended that the 2019-20 season be deemed to be concluded. That Mohun Bagan be declared as the Hero I-League champion for the 2019-20 season as they stand atop current standings in the Hero I-League until the point of suspension on March 14, 2020,” the AIFF said in a statement.

PTI