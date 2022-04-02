Mumbai: Marking his 11th year in the world of cinema as a director-choreographer, Remo D’Souza tells why his debut movie Faltu was a big deal for him in more ways than one.

Commemorating 11 years of Faltu, Remo and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani came up with a fun video.

Talking about Faltu, his 11 year journey as a director and his collaboration with Pooja Entertainment, D’Souza says, “Celebrating 11 years of my debut film Faltu takes me back to my most lasting memory of that word. ‘Faltu’ for me was a big deal in more ways than one. This word has been attached to me since I was young as people thought the path I’d chosen for myself in life was, well, Faltu. Being my first film and the fact that it resonated so well with our storyline, I was very keen to go with Faltu as the title.”

“More importantly, it was my way of telling all those naysayers that no life choice made by anyone is ever Faltu, especially when those are the unconventional ones. Many other major directors advised me against this title and I really had to fight for it.”

“The only person who saw my vision and stood by me for the film and this title was Vashuji. I’m really thankful to him, Jackky, Deepshikha and the entire Pooja Entertainment team for being not just my support system but also for being my family for the last 11 years”

IANS