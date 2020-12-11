Bhubaneswar: As part of the 5T initiative of the state government, registration and renewal of ultrasound facilities has been made online.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) PK Mohapatra inaugurated the online application meant for registration and renewal under the Pre-conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC & PNDT) Act.

Launching the software in virtual mode, he instructed all the District Collectors, who are designated authorities under PC & PNDT Act, to roll out the online application in their districts.

The software developed by NIC will help the authorities monitor registration and renewal process, cross verification of procedural delay, review the average period taken for registration and renewal, which ought to be 70 days, he said, adding it would also maintain transparency in the process of registration of ultrasound facilities.

The portal allows the applicant to track the status of the application. The applicant will be able to download the final certificate from the portal. Timeline for disposal of the registration and renewal of application is 70 days. District authorities were directed to accept downloaded certificate as valid and should not require physically signed or stamped certificates.

In October this year, the state government had included provision of registration and renewal of Ultrasound facilities under the Odisha Right to Public Services Act.