Balasore: Prominent theatre artist of Odisha, Paramananda Sahu died at his residence here Saturday due to old age-related illness, family sources said.

The theatre actor-director was 72 and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

He was bedridden for long, they said.

Sahu had directed and acted in more than a hundred dramas, besides being an artist in All India Radio and Doordarshan.

He had also acted in several Odia and Bengali soaps and received several awards.

(PTI)